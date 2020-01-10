070 Shake – “Guilty Conscience”

070 Shake, the proficient younger rapper and singer from New Jersey who rose to fame after her memorable verse on Kanye West's “Ghost Town,” is lastly about to launch her debut album. Modus Vivendi is out subsequent Friday, and he or she's already shared a number of tracks from it like “Morrow,” “Nice To Have,” and “Under The Moon.” As we speak she's again with “Guilty Conscience,” a meditation on infidelity that's half R&B and half gauzy '80 s synth-pop. Pay attention and watch the tune's Lauren Dunn-directed music video beneath.

Modus Vivendi is out 1 / 17 .