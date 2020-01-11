1.5 Lakh Deaths In 5 Lakh Accidents Every Year: Minister

5 lakh accidents, 1.5 lakh individuals are killed in accidents, Nitin Gadkari mentioned. (Representational)

Nagpur:

Yearly, round 1.5 lakh individuals are killed in 5 lakh accidents that happen throughout the nation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari mentioned

The minister expressed grief that his ministry couldn’t scale back these numbers regardless of taking a number of measures.

Mr Gadkari, the Union Minister for street transport and highways, was talking in Nagpur at a Street Security Week perform, which started throughout the nation on Saturday and can culminate on January 17.

“Five lakh accidents take place in the country every year and around 1.5 lakh people are killed, and between 2.5-3 lakh people are injured. The GDP loss to the country is two per cent,” Mr Gadkari mentioned.

“Besides, 62 per cent of those killed in road accidents are in the 18-35 age group,” he added.

He lamented that his ministry couldn’t scale back the variety of accidents regardless of placing in plenty of effort.

The minister praised Tamil Nadu for bringing down the variety of street accidents by 29 per cent and fatalities by 30 per cent.

He mentioned consciousness and adherence to visitors guidelines amongst folks, and united efforts by police, RTOs, NGOs amongst others have been key to lowering street accidents.