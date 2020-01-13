1.6 Kg “High Grade” Heroin Seized From 9 Afghan Nationals In Delhi

The Afghan nationals had been appearing as “drug mules”, NCB officers mentioned. (ANI)

New Delhi:

9 Afghan nationals have been arrested and over 1.6 kg of “high grade” heroin has been seized from them throughout a world drug syndicate bust, the Narcotics Management Bureau mentioned on Sunday.

The NCB mentioned a few of the accused had ingested heroin capsules and 7 of them had been intercepted on December 28 once they arrived from Kabul whereas the opposite two had been residing in Delhi.

The seven, who got here to Delhi from Kabul by way of Kandahar, had been appearing as “drug mules” whereas the 2 others had been facilitators, NCB Delhi Zone Director Okay P S Malhotra mentioned.

Nevertheless, a element probe is on to determine different individuals linked to this syndicate, he mentioned, the NCB operation had begun final month and culminated with the arrest of the 9 individuals.

Over 1.6 kg high-grade heroin, in 177 capsules, has been seized from them.

The arrested individuals have been recognized as Yusufzai Rahamatullah, Faiz Mohammad, Nabizada Habibullah, Ahmedi Abdul Wadood, Turkman Abdul Hamid, Fazal Ahmed, Noorzai Kabir, Hayatullah and Masood Moham.

They’re in judicial custody.

The officer mentioned the accused used medical and vacationer visas to enter India.

“The modus operandi of concealment by ingesting drug filled capsules is a commonly used method to traffic narcotic drugs into India. These carriers are known as drug mules in the narcotics parlance,” Mr Malhotra mentioned.

The kingpin of the syndicate is suspected to be primarily based in Afghanistan, he mentioned.

The India-based contacts disclosed that the smuggled medicine are offered to contacts working in Delhi-NCR area, he mentioned.