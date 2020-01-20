1 Arrested In UP For Passing Sensitive Information To ISI: Official

Rashid Ahmed, 23, was arrested from Varanasi, police mentioned. (Representational picture)

Lucknow:

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and army intelligence workforce for allegedly passing on delicate info to ISI brokers in Pakistan, an official mentioned on Monday.

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a cell phone, which he used to ship images and video clips of important Military installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Providers Intelligence (ISI) brokers throughout the border, was recovered from him, the official mentioned.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, in line with the official.