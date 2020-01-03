1 Contender Match To Main Event WWE NXT This Week

WWE NXT didn’t air a reside present this week. AEW Dynamite was reside they usually trounced NXT within the scores. Let’s see how two reside reveals going head-to-head will do in 2020.

The corporate introduced #1 contender’s match for the NXT North American Title will essential occasion this week’s present. Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes, and Damian Priest will do battle in a deadly four-way match.

That is the primary match introduced for WWE NXT subsequent week, however it’s not more likely to be the final. It is also an amazing match to make the most of NXT’s overrun on the USA Community.

It was not famous when the winner’s eventual NXT North American Title match will happen.

Maintain checking again with Ringside Information as WWE continues constructing NXT towards their subsequent massive occasion.