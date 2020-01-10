News TV SHOWS

#1 Contenders Match Added To AEW ‘Bash At The Beach’ Dynamite

January 11, 2020
AEW is on the brink of set sail with Le Champion on Chris Jericho’s cruise. First they’ve a present in Miami and we’ll have new #1 contenders after they begin their voyage.

The corporate revealed at this time that 4 groups will battle for a shot on the AEW World Tag Staff Titles. SCU will defend their titles towards the winners of Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Web page, The Younger Bucks, Proud n Highly effective, and The Finest Associates.

Simply signed for #AEW#BashAtTheBeach

four Means Tag Staff Match for an #AEW World Tag Staff Championship Match w/ SCU

THE YOUNG BUCKS vs Hangman & Omega vs Santana & Ortiz vs BEST FRIENDS

This can be a very massive match and will definitely go to seize the viewers’s consideration. It will likely be very fascinating to see which one among AEW’s inaugural champions loses their title first. SCU could have a giant check on Wednesday.



