1 Contenders Match Added To AEW ‘Bash At The Beach’ Dynamite

AEW is on the brink of set sail with Le Champion on Chris Jericho’s cruise. First they’ve a present in Miami and we’ll have new #1 contenders after they begin their voyage.

The corporate revealed at this time that 4 groups will battle for a shot on the AEW World Tag Staff Titles. SCU will defend their titles towards the winners of Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Web page, The Younger Bucks, Proud n Highly effective, and The Finest Associates.

This can be a very massive match and will definitely go to seize the viewers’s consideration. It will likely be very fascinating to see which one among AEW’s inaugural champions loses their title first. SCU could have a giant check on Wednesday.