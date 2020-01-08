1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Canada Parliament

The capturing occurred a couple of kilometer (zero.6 miles) from parliament. (Representational)

Ottawa:

One individual was shot lifeless and three had been significantly wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, a couple of kilometer (zero.6 miles) from parliament, police mentioned.

Police within the Canadian capital responded to studies of a number of gun photographs at about 7:30 a.m. ET and three folks had been rushed to the hospital, a press release mentioned.

Police had been looking for a suspect, it mentioned. No additional particulars had been offered.

Native media cited police Inspector Francois D’Aoust saying it gave the impression to be a focused capturing.

In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a close-by warfare memorial. The attacker was shot lifeless by parliament safety personnel, and the capturing was later categorized as a terrorist assault.

