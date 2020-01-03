1 Dead In Stabbing Incident Near Paris, Attacker Shot Dead By Police

There was no fast phrase on the id of the assailant. (Reuters)

Paris:

French police shot useless a person close to Paris on Friday after he went on a knife rampage in a suburban park, killing one particular person and significantly wounding two others, BFM TV broadcaster reported.

The assault occurred within the city of Villejuif, close to Paris. Police cordoned off the realm across the park, and the deputy head of the French inside ministry was on the scene.

Two of the victims are in grave situation in hospital, the French station quoted sources near the investigation as saying.

In October, 4 folks have been stabbed to dying on the Paris police headquarters by an IT specialist working for the police. Prosecutors stated that attacker, who was shot useless by police, had come underneath the sway of terrorists.

There was no fast phrase on the id of Friday’s assailant.

