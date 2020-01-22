1 killed and 3 injured in stabbing near Bakersfield high school

One particular person was killed and three others have been injured Tuesday in a stabbing close to a Bakersfield highschool.

In accordance with preliminary data, the incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. close to Foothill Highway and Morning Drive. Foothill Excessive Faculty was reportedly positioned on lockdown.

“This is a very active scene,” the Kern County’s Sheriff’s Workplace stated in a press release. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

It is a breaking information story and can be up to date as data turns into obtainable.