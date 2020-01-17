1 killed, another injured in avalanche near Lake Tahoe, officials say

One individual was killed and one other was critically injured when an avalanche despatched snow barreling down the mountain at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort simply west of Lake Tahoe on Friday morning, authorities stated.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, close to the Subway ski run, about 11:20 a.m., together with a search and rescue workforce, in line with the Sheriff’s Workplace.

Authorities couldn’t instantly be reached to offer further info.

The Sierra Avalanche Heart rated avalanche circumstances Friday as “considerable” for all elevations. The middle famous new layer of snow from this week’s storm introduced a excessive diploma of uncertainty to snowpack stability.

“Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline,” the middle wrote.