1 officer dies, 1 in critical condition in Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU — One police officer has died after being shot whereas responding to an assault name in Hawaii on Sunday, in line with a Honolulu Metropolis councilwoman. A second officer is hospitalized in vital situation and the gunman is being sought, authorities mentioned.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser studies that officers had responded to an assault name once they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened hearth, placing two officers.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu didn’t verify the loss of life however mentioned multiple officer was taken to the hospital in vital situation.

Cedric Yamanaka, a spokesman for The Queen’s Medical Middle, declined to supply any details about the victims, deferring to the Honolulu Police Division.

The neighborhood the place the taking pictures occurred is on the far finish of the Waikiki Seashore between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The world could be full of vacationers and locals, particularly on a weekend.

A house the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught hearth and was rapidly engulfed by flames. The hearth on the house has since unfold to 2 neighboring properties and a parked police automobile.

The Honolulu Fireplace Division was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed a number of streets close by. The general public has been requested to keep away from the realm.