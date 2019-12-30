1 wounded in shooting at Aurora restaurant

AURORA — Police in Aurora are investigating a capturing that wounded one particular person at a restaurant Sunday night.

Simply earlier than 7 p.m., police obtained a 911 name stating capturing had occurred within the 1000 block of South Sable Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered an individual affected by a gunshot wound. The sufferer was transported to the hospital in an unknown situation. Police haven’t launched the sufferer’s identify, age and gender.

Video from the scene exhibits the investigation is going on on the Hibachi Grill & Buffet, nevertheless it’s not clear if the capturing occurred inside or exterior the restaurant.

