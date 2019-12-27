10 big talking points after Hollyoaks flash forward

Hollyoaks‘ glimpse into the longer term has given followers a lot to speak about following the flash ahead episode, which confirmed a sneak preview of occasions set to unfold a yr any longer 31st December 2020.

The cleaning soap’s audacious excessive idea set on New Yr’s Eve featured 10 quick scenes displaying the place characters will likely be in 12 months’ time, in a collection of intriguing and dramatic moments – now we have now to spend the subsequent 52 weeks questioning how we get there. Listed here are probably the most noteworthy factors to debate…

Juliet and Peri are in love

Maybe probably the most surprising reveal within the hour-long particular reveals gobby teen Juliet Quinn declaring her love for trainee nurse Peri Lomax by the tip of 2020. With scars on her face, and looking out decidedly totally different, Juliet kisses Peri who’s dressed for a marriage. It’s clear they’ve been an merchandise for a while however it looks as if a secret affair – what’s occurred to Juliet and Sid?

Marriage ceremony thriller

Speaking of weddings, there’s a ceremony happening on New Yr’s Eve subsequent yr however we don’t know who’s tying the knot. Is it Peri, therefore her outfit and guilt at snogging Juliet? Or Romeo Quinn, suited and booted and comforted by Tom Cunningham as he cries a few misplaced love. Or Tom himself? Or another person solely?

Tragic demise

A physique bag is zipped up outdoors The Hutch restaurant, with John Paul McQueen sobbing as police tape cordons off the realm. Is he mourning for of the mighty McQueen household this time subsequent yr?

Nancy’s pregnant

Within the current day Nancy Osbourne went by means of a gamut of feelings as she was dumped by boyfriend Kyle Kelly for admitting her one-off dalliance with ex Darren, then revealed she was pregnant and ended up forgiven and engaged! Perhaps it’s Nancy and Kyle’s marriage ceremony we glimpsed? The being pregnant supplied a uncommon second of optimism within the episode, however will it run easily?

BFFs

In 2019 they had been giving daggers to 1 one other on the tension-fuelled ‘parents who party’ bash, however come subsequent yr warring mums Marnie Nightingale and Misbah Maalik have known as a truce and are finest mates! Admitting how they couldn’t have gotten by means of the final yr with out their treasured friendship because the thriller marriage ceremony was about to happen, this union is maybe the largest leap over the subsequent 365 days…

Darren’s despair

Darren is ready to battle with melancholy in a long-running psychological well being storyline set to dominate 2020, and the flash ahead reveals the determined dad wailing in despair within the Hutch kitchen, coated in blood… Is that this linked to the physique bag outdoors? Has Darren killed somebody by mistake? Tried to take his personal life? Or discovered the corpse?

Charlie in hassle

“What have you done?” shouts Nancy up the steps as cops barge by means of her entrance door in 2020, clearly in search of Charlie who has been a really naughty boy. The current day confirmed the beginning of the teenager’s descent into crime, making him weak fodder to be groomed as a part of the county strains drug dealing storyline. Say goodbye to that harmless, candy little lad and hey to Hollyoaks’ junior Pablo Escobar…

Ella the drug seller

It’s not simply Charlie who’s caught up within the county strains drama – Mandy Morgan (with new hair to point out us we’re very a lot sooner or later) weeps as she finds hidden stash of money in daughter Ella Richardson’s belongings. Anticipate the schoolgirl to go from goodie to baddie as she’s drawn into the darkish world of underage trafficking.

Ollie’s dependancy

Luke Morgan can’t convey himself to inform son Ollie he’s been recognized with a degenerative sickness, however a yr from now we see an emotional Ollie slumped in a bathroom cubicle with a bag of medication crying “I just miss him so much…” Has Luke died, pushing Ollie to medication in grief? Or are his tears for another person?

Hazard for Sid

Tearaway Sid Sumner begins a brand new life fostered by the Lomaxes, however in 2020 foster mum Leela (additionally dressed for this marriage ceremony) is horrified to discover a smashed up guitar within the pub automotive park – earlier within the episode Sid talked about his ardour for studying the instrument as a part of getting again on the straight and slender. Both a guitar lesson has gone actually badly, or one thing a lot worse has occurred to , who’s dodgy cousin Jordan made his first look in 2019 and is ready to deprave the children of the village…

