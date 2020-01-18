10 Children Die Of “Mysterious Disease” In J&K’s Udhampur, Say Officials

Varied groups of medical doctors are tenting within the affected space to search out out the trigger. (Representational)

Jammu:

At the very least 10 kids have died of a mysterious illness and 6 others taken severely unwell in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer mentioned right this moment, as numerous groups of medical doctors are tenting within the affected space to determine the reason for the deadly illness.

The deaths have been reported from totally different villages of Ramnagar block of the district over the previous fortnight after the kids complained of fever, vomiting and low passage of urine.

“Our survey of the affected area revealed 10 children died due to the mysterious disease in the 40 kilometre radius in Ramnagar block. The symptoms of the disease are routine that include fever and vomiting followed by renal problem,” Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, KC Dogra mentioned.

He mentioned six different kids, all beneath the age of 4, are nonetheless present process therapy at totally different hospitals — three in PGI Chandigarh, two at SMGS Hospital Jammu and one in Ludhiana (Punjab).

“Various teams of doctors from Jammu, Udhampur and block level are camping in the affected area and we are trying to ascertain the cause of the disease,” Mr Dogra mentioned.

District Improvement Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla had already directed the general public well being engineering division to gather samples of consuming water for laboratory testing and to make sure secure consuming water is offered to the general public.

District well being authorities have appealed to the general public to not panic and seek the advice of medical doctors in close by well being establishments if there’s any case having signs of fever, vomiting and low urine passage.