10 good Netflix shows you might have missed last year

Photograph: Penn Badgley in You season 2.. Credit score: Beth Dubber/Netflix

An inventory of 10 good Netflix exhibits from 2019 that you simply may need missed, together with You season 2, The Witcher, Stranger Issues three and extra!

We simply completed among the finest years in Netflix historical past. There have been so many nice Netflix authentic exhibits launched in 2019, and we all know you didn’t have time to observe all of them!

Fortunately, there’s somewhat break of fine exhibits on Netflix between now and the center of January when Netflix begins cranking out the brand new exhibits once more.

That can assist you discover one thing to observe at the start of the brand new yr, we shared a listing of 10 good Netflix exhibits you won’t have watched in 2019. Let’s get the listing began with Dawn, some of the enjoyable exhibits I’ve ever seen.

10. Dawn

Dawn is one among my favourite Netflix exhibits of 2019. I used to be not anticipating to like this present as a lot as I did, but it surely’s so superior!

The sequence is about in post-nuclear conflict Glendale, California. Virtually all people was worn out by the bombs, however most teenagers survived for some purpose. On this new world, the world is damaged down into teams based mostly on highschool cliques. It sounds bizarre, and it’s, but it surely’s so, so, so good. You’ll like it when you give it an opportunity!

Sadly, there’s solely going to be one season of Dawn, but it surely’s nonetheless effectively price your time.

9. You season 2

You season 2 starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti premiered on Netflix on the very finish of 2019, so the general public who will watch the brand new season most likely haven’t even seen it but!

Within the new season, Joe strikes to Los Angeles to begin over. To take action, he takes on a brand new identification, however is he actually in a position to change his methods following what occurred in New York? You’ll have to attend and see!

eight. The Witcher

Like You season 2, The Witcher premiered on Netflix on the finish of 2019. It’s already on its solution to changing into some of the common Netflix exhibits of all time. As a result of it premiered so near the vacations and the tip of the yr, I’m guessing there’s a bunch of people that haven’t seen it but. That ends now!

The Witcher is the subsequent nice fantasy sequence, and it’s based mostly on the well-known books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created this sequence, which stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

The sequence is about on this planet of the Continent the place there’s magic, monsters, elves, dragons, and a lot extra. It follows Geralt of Riva, a Witcher or monster hunter, who, in his adventures, crosses paths with Princess Ciri.

The Witcher is coming again for season 2!

7. I Suppose You Ought to Depart with Tim Robinson

When you like sketch comedy, I Suppose You Ought to Depart with Tim Robinson is the present for you! It premiered on Netflix in April 2019, and it’s coming again for season 2!

Watch this video. It’s the funniest factor I’ve seen on Netflix all yr.

6. Intercourse Schooling

Intercourse Schooling premiered on Netflix in January 2019, and it sort of snuck up on loads Netflix viewers. The present is about within the UK and tells the story of Otis, a young person scuffling with romantic relationships. One way or the other, Otis turns into an novice intercourse therapist to assist different teenagers with their relationships to attain a couple of bucks and spend time with a woman, Maeve.

And, that’s just the start!

Intercourse Schooling is coming again for season 2 very quickly! The brand new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. You solely have just a few weeks left to get caught up on this nice sequence or danger falling two seasons behind.