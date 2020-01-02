10 Killed, 36 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Rajouri

10 folks had been killed and 36 injured within the accident. (Representational)

Jammu:

An overloaded non-public bus skidded off the street and fell right into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, killing 10 passengers and injuring 36, police mentioned.

The bus was on its solution to Jammu from Surankote, they mentioned.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas mentioned 10 folks had been killed and 36 injured within the accident. He mentioned two of the deceased haven’t been recognized but.

Fourteen injured, who had been essential, have been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised therapy, the police mentioned.

They mentioned the non-public bus was overloaded.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and the Nationwide Convention expressed grief on the lack of lives within the accident.

Mr Mir urged the union territory administration to supply rapid monetary assist to the households of the victims.