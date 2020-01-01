10 Proven Ways to Boost Online Sales This Year

2019 is behind us. Brands, businesses, and individuals are taking stock and gearing up for the new year.

Growth forecasts from eMarketer put global e-commerce growth rate for 2020 at 16%, which represents a 19% increase from 2019.

Between 2018 and 2019, China recorded a 27.1% increase in e-commerce sales reaching a whopping $1.93tr in 2019, ahead of US ($586.9b) and UK (141.93b) respectively. Among the top 10 e-commerce earners, India scored the highest growth rate, reaching an impressive 31.7% increase between 2018 and 2019.

As a small business player, it is essential to prepare and plan to harness the potentials presented by e-commerce in the coming year. This means taking every step necessary to ensure you effectively optimize every e-commerce sales channel available.

This may mean mastering the technologies, techniques, trends, and indices that might shape the face of commerce as we know it, in order to deliver a seamless, unified, omnichannel shopping experience to your customers, all year round.

In this post, we shall highlight some key ways to grow your business and boost digital and online sales as you enter the new year.

This can be achieved by:

Creating a Customer Persona

A customer or buyer persona helps you understand and picture your ideal customer. This is important because most online businesses lack face-to-face interaction throughout the sales cycle. To such businesses, their customers are simply John/Jane Doe.

A typical customer persona transforms your buyer from a mannequin to an actual person with a face, name, gender, position, location, needs, wants, etc. With this data, brands can design better customer experiences. Here’s a good example of how to create a typical buyer persona.

Understanding Your Customer Journey

Developing a buyer persona is the first step in understanding your typical customer journey. A customer journey map helps you trace your customer’s journey from awareness to conversion, covering all touchpoints.

It gives you a bird’s eye view of everything your customers go through to do business with you. This can span from hearing about your brand, conducting a search, reading reviews, visiting your site, to creating accounts and checking out. This is important to plug any leaks across your sales funnel that may result in cart abandonment.

Building a Solid Website

Okay, so you’ve heard this repeatedly, but as cliche as this may sound, most businesses still do not have a website. Some who do, do not have a well-optimized and functional website that converts.

To benefit from the growing digital and e-commerce markets, brands must pay greater attention to their web presence. Reports indicate that 52.5% of all web traffic originated from mobile, plus Google has implemented a mobile-first algorithm that favors mobile-friendly sites. You can conduct a website audit, rewrite copy, AB test landing pages, etc.

Using Social Media

Facebook alone has over 2 billion monthly active users. Instagram, over 1 billion, and counting. Combined, there are well over 3.48 billion social media users. Depending on your target market or buyer persona, your typical customer could be on Instagram, for instance, where they spend the bulk of their time.

Find out which social networks your target demographic prefer, where they spend time and money on. This is where you should be investing your time and marketing efforts too. Be creative, other businesses are also targeting them.

Using Stories

Stories is growing in popularity across social networks from Instagram to Facebook, with each recording over 500 million daily users. Users can literally tell their stories using text, photo or video. Each story lasts for 24 hours. FB Stories archive stores every story you’ve ever created, this can be repurposed for future use.

Brands use Stories to engage with their customers, share short snippets, behind the scenes moments, product or promo announcements, etc. YouTube Stories are accessible via the app. They are collections of short videos displayed at the top of your homepage, subscription feeds, watch pages or on the creator’s Stories tab.

Employing Facebook Messenger

Facebook has over 2 billion monthly active users, 1.3 billion of whom use Messenger to chat monthly. Messenger is a standalone app that allows users to connect, chat, call (voice, video), message, create groups, organize polls, etc.

You can use this app to grow your business in many ways. ChatBots help you automate business communication with customers seeking information using AI. During Facebook Shop setup, you can also set your checkout method to “checkout with Messenger”, so you can receive orders via Messenger.

Setting Up Facebook Shop

If you have a Business Page, you can create a Facebook Shop. This allows you to tap into Facebook’s e-commerce feature to sell your products. You can customize your shop to fit your taste and preferences.

Best of all, you can integrate your Shopify or other third-party store or e-commerce solution, and tap into the potentials of marketing your business on the world’s largest social network.

Using Social Media Ads

Speaking about marketing your business on social networks, it is a smart move. More and more businesses are seizing the opportunity. One of the ways they do this is by using paid ads. Facebook ads revenue hit $16.6 billion in Q2 2019.

Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc, all run ads in various formats. You can choose which networks to start with or focus on, especially ones your target audience use. These ads can be hyper-targeted for best results.

Content Marketing

Content marketing is essential for SEO, lead generation, nurturing and conversion. When consumers tire of salesy ads and promotional content, content marketing comes to the rescue. By creating helpful and relevant content, you win customers trust and business.

Reports say businesses that blog receive 94% more links. Similarly, 91% of B2B companies use content marketing to grow their business, as do 86% of B2C firms. With the right content topic ideas, you can create content in the form of text, photo, audio, video, multimedia, and other formats.

Using Reviews

91% of millennials trust online reviews as much as friends and family recommendations. People want to be sure they’ll get what they pay for, when they want it, how they want it and that it functions as promised. Hence, product/service reviews are important for customer decision making.

Google results now feature reviews rating for businesses, and since customers prefer to do business with brands that have higher ratings, it is essential to pay attention to your online reviews. Use them on your website also, as social proof of your product/service quality.

Conclusion

Have you heard of voice search? Do you know that by 2020, 50% of all searches will be voice search or that voice-enabled devices like smart speakers shipment grew nearly 200% in Q3 2018?

These are the sort of trends to keep an eye for and start optimizing for as you work towards growing your business in the year ahead.

What else are you doing to grow your online business this year? Let us know in the comments section.