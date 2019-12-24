10-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Teen In Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, Says Police

Later, the lady returned dwelling and knowledgeable her relations (Representational)

Etah, Uttar Pradesh:

A minor lady was allegedly raped by a young person in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, police mentioned on Tuesday.

The incident befell in Sakeet village on Monday night when the 10-year-old was taken to an agricultural subject by , who allegedly raped her, Further Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar mentioned.

Later, the lady returned dwelling and knowledgeable her relations in regards to the incident, the ASP mentioned.

“An FIR has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused, who is absconding. The girl has been sent for medical examination,” Mr Kumar added.