December 27, 2019 | 7:29am

A 10-year-old lady died after apparently going into cardiac arrest Thursday night time on a Seattle-bound Delta flight moments after taking off from Los Angeles, in accordance with a report.

The lady suffered the medical emergency aboard Flight 2423 shortly after takeoff, NBC Los Angeles reported. The airplane returned to LAX, the place paramedics pronounced the lady useless.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile, and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fireplace Division stated in an alert.

Police stated there are not any rapid indication of something suspicious within the unidentified lady’s dying.

The airline stated it was working to search out different lodging for the remainder of the passengers after the delay of a number of hours.