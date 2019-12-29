100 Cooks Attempt World Record, Make 25,000 “Batata Vadas” In 12 Hours

Officers of the Limca Guide of Data have been current on the occasion. (File)

Thane:

100 cooks tried to create a world report by frying 25,000 “batata vadas” in 12 hours in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The intention of the occasion, organised in Dombivali city on Saturday, was to popularise ”batata vada” (a mashed potato fritter which is a well-liked snack in Maharashtra) internationally, mentioned chef Satyendra Jog, the organiser.

As many as 100 cooks fried 25,000 “vadas” between 10 am and 10 pm by utilizing 1,500 kg potatoes, 500 litre oil and 350 kg gram flour, he mentioned, including that Rs 10 lakh was spent on the occasion.

Officers of the Limca Guide of Data have been current on the occasion and they’ll quickly determine whether or not the feat will enter the report ebook, Jog mentioned.