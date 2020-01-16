100 Dead In PoK Avalanches; Girl Buried In Snow For 18 Hours Found Alive

12-year-old Samina Bibi’s leg was fractured and blood oozing from her mouth as she lay buried in snow

Muzaffarabad:

A 12-year-old woman was discovered alive on Tuesday after being buried in snow for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir engulfed the household home, her mom stated on Wednesday.

Samina Bibi recalled shouting for assist as she lay trapped in a room underneath the snow.

The demise toll from Monday’s avalanches in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, rose to 74, in accordance with Pakistani officers, as rescuers continued to get well our bodies.

Samina was one of many fortunate ones. “I thought I would die there,” she instructed information company Reuters from a hospital mattress in Muzaffarabad, the place she and dozens of different injured individuals have been receiving remedy after being airlifted out of the avalanche-hit space.

For Samina’s mom, Shahnaz Bibi, who misplaced a son and one other daughter, the rescue was nothing wanting a miracle. After being pulled out of the snow earlier, Shahnaz stated she and her brother, Irshad Ahmad, had given up hope of discovering Samina alive.

Samina stated she couldn’t sleep whereas she waited to be rescued. Her leg was fractured and blood was oozing from her mouth.

For the household, the catastrophe occurred very quick. “We didn’t hear a rumble,” Shahnaz stated, recalling the moments earlier than the avalanche buried the three-storey home the place she and her household have been sheltering with others from the village. At the very least 18 of them died.

Samina and her household have been huddled spherical a fireplace when the avalanche hit. “It happened in the blink of an eye,” stated Shahnaz.

Pakistan’s Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority stated that the entire variety of deaths over the past couple of days in snow-hit areas throughout Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had jumped to 100. Extra heavy snowfall is anticipated within the area from Friday.

