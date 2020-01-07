100 GoAir Pilots To Get Notices For Flight Duty Time Violations

Director-Normal of Civil Aviation will ship discover to discourage airways from overworking their pilots.

New Delhi:

To discourage airways from overworking their pilots, the Director-Normal of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will ship notices to round 100 pilots of GoAir and to GoAir Administration over alleged Flight Obligation Time Limitation (FDTL) violations.

The DGCA took this step after it discovered that GoAir administration had allegedly been concerned within the violation of pilot rostering.

DGCA’s try is to make sure that air security just isn’t compromised and it expects that different airways will take a cue from this strict motion and can adhere to the Flight Obligation Time Limitation norm.