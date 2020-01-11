100 Women Batch Starts Training For Military Police Induction: Army Chief

The coaching 100 girls troopers for induction into army police has began, Military chief stated.

New Delhi:

The coaching of the primary batch of 100 girls troopers for induction into army police has began from January 6, Military Chief Gen M M Naravane stated on Saturday.

In a historic first, the Military final yr started the method of inducting girls within the army police, almost two years after then Military Chief Basic Bipin Rawat stated girls will probably be recruited within the pressure.

Requested when girls will probably be given fight function, Basic Naravane didn’t give a direct reply and stated coaching of the primary batch of 100 girls personnel for induction into army police has began from January 6.

In an interview to PTI in June 2017, then Military chief Rawat had stated the Military was taking a look at inducting girls troopers and the method would begin with the induction of ladies into army police corps.

At current, girls are allowed in choose areas corresponding to medical, authorized, academic, indicators and engineering wings of the Military.

The function of the army police consists of policing cantonments and armed forces institutions, stopping breach of guidelines and rules by troopers, sustaining motion of troopers, in addition to logistics throughout peace and battle, and lengthening support to civil police at any time when required.