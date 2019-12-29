1,000 CCTVs, 300 Breathlysers Deployed For New Year Eve In Ahmedabad

Over a thousand CCTV cameras will regulate New 12 months celebrations in Ahmedabad (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

Over a thousand CCTV cameras, ten Fast Response Groups (QRT), 85 PCR (police management room) vans and lots of of uniformed and plain-clothes police personnel, together with girls, will regulate New 12 months celebrations in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, an official stated on Sunday.

Social media is being tracked to cease rave events from being organised and 300 breathalysers have been deployed to make sure liquor isn’t served anyplace as Gujarat is a dry state with prohibition in drive.

“As part of the upcoming New Year celebrations, we have made preparations to maintain law and order. An anti-liquor campaign has been going on in the run up to the celebrations and social media is being monitored to track and prevent rave parties,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Vijay Patel stated.

A ”she staff” and ”anti-Romeo squad” every will probably be deployed in locations the place events are being held to cease eve-teasing, he added.

He stated the Gujarat police’s Particular Operations Group (SOG) and native Crime Department items are working to unravel narcotics hyperlinks and assist has been sought from the Intelligence Bureau to push back terror threats.

Permission has been given for events on 31 plots and resorts, a rise from the 20 given out final 12 months, he added.

“Some 1,000 cameras and videographers will monitor crowded places. CCTV cameras are in place which are being monitored from the control room. There are 10 QRTs and 85 PCR vans as well to keep watch on the celebrations,” he knowledgeable.

Aside from such measures, assist kiosks and public tackle programs have been put in in crowded locations to make sure lacking kids are reunited with dad and mom.