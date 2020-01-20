$100Gs in meat stolen from Peterborough-area butcher shops

Provincial police are investigating after they are saying greater than $100,000 in meat was stolen from two butcher outlets within the Peterborough space.

The thefts happened in two separate incidents roughly every week aside, with the newest occurring over the weekend.

The primary break-in occurred in a single day between Jan. 11 and 12, when three male suspects pressured open a loading dock door at a store in Selwyn Township.

Investigators say the group made off with meat merchandise — together with steaks, chickens, and different comparable gadgets — valued round $25,000, driving away in an older mannequin Ford Ranger.

The second incident happened early Sunday morning in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, and resulted within the theft of roughly $80,000 in meat together with 4 butcher knives.

Police say it’s not but clear whether or not the 2 incidents are associated.