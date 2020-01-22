1,029 Candidates Filed 1,528 Nominations For Delhi Assembly Polls

On the final day of submitting nominations, over 800 nominations have been filed.

New Delhi:

As many as 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Meeting polls on February eight, in accordance with knowledge shared by the ballot panel.

On the final day of submitting nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations have been filed for the 70 meeting constituencies, which go to polls on February eight.

As many as 1,029 candidates, together with 187 girls, have filed a complete of 1,528 nominations, an official from the workplace of Delhi chief electoral officer mentioned.

These nominations additionally embody the ”cowl” candidates. The date for withdrawing nominations is Friday.

The election will see a triangular battle between the Aam Aadmi Occasion, Bharatiya Janata Occasion and the Congress.

