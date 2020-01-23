January 22, 2020 | eight:14pm

About 11 million individuals watched not less than components of the opening day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial Tuesday on the cable and community information stations that televised the greater than 12-hour proceedings.

Fox Information led the way in which with 2.65 million viewers within the 12:30 p.m. to five p.m. slot, adopted by CBS with 1.94 million in the identical time-frame, Selection reported Wednesday.

MSNBC got here second among the many cable networks with 1.9 million, with CNN citing the rear, drawing 1.44 million, whereas ABC drew 1.63 million viewers and NBC scoring roughly the identical determine as CNN.

NBC was the one main community to cowl the trial within the night, from 5:18 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., throughout which era it obtained a wholesome increase in numbers to 2.eight million, topping Fox which drew 2.63 million, MSNBC at just below 2 million, and CNN at round 1.5 million.

In prime time — eight p.m. to 11 p.m. — Fox Information led the way in which with three.5 million to MSNBC’s 2.5 million and CNN’s 1.5 million, Selection mentioned.

The proceedings dragged on till almost 2 a.m.