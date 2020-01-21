11 Workers Die After Fire Breaks Out In Siberia Village: Officials

Fireplace broke out in a one-storey wood shack in a distant village of Siberia

Moscow:

Eleven folks together with 10 Uzbek employees died when a fireplace ripped via a one-storey wood shack in a distant village within the Siberian area of Tomsk, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

“The bodies of 11 people have been found,” Russia’s emergencies ministry mentioned in a press release.

Citing preliminary info, regional authorities mentioned that ten of the victims have been residents of Uzbekistan.

The hearth broke out on the territory of a personal noticed mill within the Prichulymsky settlement and the wood shack was used to accommodate employees regardless of its substandard situations, authorities mentioned.

The regional governor arrived on the scene of the tragedy and tasked officers with conducting a fireplace security inspection in all the area.

Investigators mentioned they opened a felony probe into negligent manslaughter.

Thousands and thousands of migrant employees from Central Asia reside in Russia, the place they typically carry out menial jobs for low pay underneath lax security situations.

