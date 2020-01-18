11-Year-Old Kolkata Girl Dies After Iron Park Gate Falls On Her, Say Cops

The woman was recognized as Sushila Halder (Representational)

Kolkata:

A 11-year-old woman was killed on Saturday night when an iron gate of a park fell on her. The incident occurred within the Tangra space of West Bengal capital Kolkata, , police stated.

The incident occurred when the woman climbed the gate, after which it crashed onto her, a senior police officer stated.

The woman was recognized as Sushila Halder.

“The girl was seriously injured when the gate fell on her. She was rushed to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” the officer stated.

Police stated they’ve began probing the incident and the woman’s physique has been despatched for autopsy examination.