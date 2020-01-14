11,000-gallon sewage spill prompts closures along Long Beach coast

Seven miles of shoreline in Lengthy Seaside have been closed after roughly 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the San Gabriel River, flowing south to town’s seashores, authorities stated.

The huge spill, which occurred Sunday within the metropolis of Hawaiian Gardens and was brought on by a grease blockage in a essential sewage line, in accordance with a Los Angeles County report, prompted the closure of all swimming areas alongside the Lengthy Seaside coast.

Anissa Davis, Lengthy Seaside’s metropolis well being officer, ordered the closure Monday, saying the world would stay off-limits till the water high quality improved.

Environmental well being operations officer Judeth Luong stated town’s well being division was awaiting outcomes of a second water pattern. The seashores received’t reopen till Wednesday on the earliest, she stated, after which provided that the water high quality not consists of extreme micro organism ranges.

In August, Huntington Harbour closed for a day after practically 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the world. The spill had the same trigger, a blockage in a essential sewer line, doubtless brought on by tree branches or roots.

Water samples are collected and examined weekly in Lengthy Seaside. The general public is requested to concentrate to warning indicators posted on the seashore, as has been the case throughout this week’s closure.

For additional updates, guests can name the water hotline at (562) 570-4199.