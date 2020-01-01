“1+1+1 Of 3 Services Should Add Up To 5 Or 7”: General Bipin Rawat

The duty of Chief of Defence Workers is to combine the three companies: Common Bipin Rawat

New Delhi:

Stressing on integration between the Military, Navy and Air Power, Chief of Defence Workers Common Bipin Rawat on Wednesday mentioned you will need to be sure that “1 1 1 combine” of the three companies provides as much as “5 or 7 and not 3” by synergised motion.

Common Rawat, who took cost as Chief of Defence Workers, mentioned the synergised effort of the companies shouldn’t be the sum of the entire, however rather more than that.

The main target will likely be to make sure greatest and optimum use of assets allotted to the three companies, mentioned Common Rawat after receiving a Guard of Honour by the three companies.

The three service chiefs — Military chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Power chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh — have been additionally current as Common Rawat took cost because the Chief of Defence Workers.

“The task cut out for the Chief of Defence Staff is to integrate the three services and enhance their capability. We will continue working towards that,” he mentioned.

“The Chief of Defence Staff will not try to run a force by his directions. Integration is needed. We have to ensure that 1 1 1 combine of the three services adds up to 5 or 7 and not 3. You have to achieve more through synergy and integration, that is the aim of the Chief of Defence Staff,” Common Rawat mentioned.

Aside from giving consideration to integration and joint coaching, he mentioned efforts will likely be made to make sure uniformity and integrating of programs for procurement in order that the Military, the Navy and the Air Power can work in coordination with one another.

Requested about his “1 1 1 combine” remarks, he mentioned, “What I am saying is the synergised effort should not be the sum of the whole, it should be much more than the sum of the whole that is what it is… like what you say 1 1 should not be 2 but 11, so I am saying 1 1 1 should not be 3 when you work in synergy, you can make it more than the sum of the whole.”