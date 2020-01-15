12 Arrested For Violence During Anti-CAA Protests In Delhi Get Bail

Large protests had damaged out in Delhi’s Seelampur in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act (File)

New Delhi:

A Delhi court docket on Wednesday granted bail to 12 folks arrested in reference to violent protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi’s Seelampur.

Further Classes Choose Lalit Kumar granted the reduction on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 every and a surety of the like quantity.

On December 18, the court docket had despatched 11 folks, arrested in reference to the protest in Delhi’s Seelampur space, to 14-day judicial custody.

Three folks had been arrested later in reference to the violence and two had been granted bail earlier.