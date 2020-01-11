12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Set On Fire By Neighbour In UP: Police

A case of homicide has been registered, police mentioned (Representational)

Balrampur (UP):

A woman died after being set ablaze following a conflict between two households in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, police mentioned.

The 12-year-old woman died on Friday after the 2 households got here to blows over suspicion of stone pelting, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma mentioned.

In a match of rage, Ramu poured kerosene and set hearth to neighbour Vishram Chaurasia’s daughter resulting in her demise, the officer mentioned.

A case of homicide has been registered after Chaurasia lodged a grievance, he mentioned.

Two groups have been constituted to arrest the wrongdoer who fled the village alongside together with his household quickly after the incident, the SP mentioned, including that further personnel have been deployed within the village as a precautionary measure.