12-year-old LoHi deli packs up and moves in with another restaurant

The braised beef brisket sandwich at Masterpiece Deli. (Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Publish)

After greater than a decade within the LoHi neighborhood, Masterpiece Deli is packing up its Central Avenue store and shifting into the close by restaurant Previous Main.

The free-standing deli’s final day at 1575 Central St. will likely be Dec. 31.

Beginning Jan. 6, Masterpiece’s breakfast and lunch will likely be served out of Previous Main from eight a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Along with deli sandwiches, chef Justin Brunson will make his “Royal Rooster” fried rooster sandwiches and burgers.

The menu can also be accessible for supply through apps like Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.

“Obviously, Masterpiece will always hold a special place in my heart as it was my first concept in Denver, so I’m excited to combine it with another love of my life – Old Major,” Brunson mentioned in a launch.

“We appreciate all of our loyal regulars over the years and look forward to seeing those faces just up the road for the same quality of sandwiches we’ve been slinging for the past 12 years.”

1575 Central St., 3316 Tejon St., masterpiecedeli.com, oldmajordenver.com