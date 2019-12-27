124 Arrested By UP Cops For “Inciting Content”, 19,000 Accounts Reported

9,372 Twitter, 9,856 Fb, and 181 YouTube profiles blocked by UP Police.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 124 individuals within the final one week for posting “inciting content” on social media. The crackdown by the police comes at a time when the state is on the sting after violent protests in lots of elements over the brand new citizenship legislation.

Near 20,000 social media, with over 9,000 Twitter and Fb profiles, have been reported.

“124 people arrested for posting inciting content on social media. 93 FIRs registered. Action was taken on 19,409 social media posts. Out of these, 9,372 Twitter posts, 9,856 Facebook posts, and 181 YouTube profiles have been reported,” the assertion from Uttar Pradesh police stated.

Twenty-one individuals have died throughout Uttar Pradesh, lots of them from bullet accidents, in violence through the protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act or the CAA.

The social media crackdown comes even because the Yogi Adityanath authorities, in a number of cities, sealed properties of who they imagine have been indulging in violence final week. Over two dozen individuals in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur have been despatched notices by the administration, searching for restoration for the injury induced within the violence.

The final time UP Police made large-scale arrests over social media posts was in November this yr, within the 48 hour interval of the Ayodhya verdict. Seventy-nine individuals have been arrested and motion was taken in opposition to eight,500 social media posts.

“A total of 1,113 people were arrested in connection with the riots and preventive action was taken against 5,558 others during the anti-CAA protest,” UP Police stated in its assertion.

“We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties,” Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh stated at the moment.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

Uttar Pradesh is on excessive alert at the moment, with web snapped in at the least 12 districts over considerations of additional protests erupting after the Friday prayers.

(With inputs from ANI)