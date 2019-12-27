125 Crore Aadhaar Cards Issued Since 2009: Centre

Aadhaar is the world’s largest biometric identification system (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a milestone of kinds with the overall variety of Aadhaar playing cards issued up to now crossing the 1.25 billion mark. With this, 125 crore residents of the nation have acquired their very own 12-digit distinctive id quantity for the reason that service was rolled out in 2009, the federal government mentioned on Friday.

Over time, the Aadhaar card has developed as a major identification doc for quite a lot of functions in India. The Aadhaar-based authentication companies have been used nearly 37,000 crore occasions since inception. As per UIDAI information, about three crore authentication requests are acquired on a mean on a regular basis.

It has additionally been noticed that individuals are updating their Aadhaar particulars.

UIDAI has recorded about 331 crore profitable Aadhaar updates (biometric and demographic) until date. At current UIDAI receives about Three-Four lakh Aadhaar replace requests every single day, the federal government mentioned.

The Aadhaar, with a novel id quantity, was launched in 2009. It’s the world’s largest biometric identification system.