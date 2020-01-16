125 miles of bike lanes coming to Denver by 2023

Denver will construct 125 miles of motorbike lanes all through the town by 2023, a launch from the Division of Transportation and Infrastructure introduced on Thursday.

A lot of the set up is deliberate for 5 Factors, Capitol Hill, Union Station and different neighborhoods the place the inhabitants is larger, aiming to make extra Denver houses simpler to entry by bike lane.

A majority of the lanes will create additional separation between automobiles and cyclists. The initiative additionally will create bicycle lanes in areas the place there aren’t present ones. The town additionally plans to implement “traffic calming measures” in neighborhood areas to decelerate drivers.

Click on to open PDF

Just lately, Denver has seen extra crashes between bikers and drivers, some leading to fatalities. The town hopes this dedication will make cyclists really feel safer and encourage extra folks to commute by bike.

In accordance with the discharge, 50 miles of the proposed infrastructure will likely be funded by the Elevate Denver Bond Program, which is a 10-year bond offering integral enhancements to public services, roads, transportation and different metropolis works.

Mayor Michael Hancock and Eulois Cleckley, Director of the Division of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), made the announcement on the web site of the West 35th Avenue bikeway challenge.

The town hopes that this challenge will bolster future bike networks.