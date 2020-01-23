12,828 Passengers Screened For Coronavirus Till Today: Centre

Well being Secretary Preeti Sudan is reviewing the evolving state of affairs and the preparedness standing (File)

New Delhi:

A complete of 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus an infection until January 22 however no optimistic case has been detected within the nation up to now, the Union well being ministry mentioned on Thursday.

Union Well being Secretary Preeti Sudan is reviewing the evolving state of affairs and the preparedness standing.

She has requested states and union territories to evaluate hospital preparedness when it comes to isolation and ventilator administration of critically in poor health sufferers, determine gaps and strengthen core capacities within the space of surveillance and laboratory assist, an official assertion mentioned.

Thermal screening is being achieved on the worldwide airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.

In the meantime, amid stories nurse from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia has examined positivefor the brand new coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Exterior Affairs minister S Jaishankar to

take up the matter with the Gulf nation and guarantee professional remedy.

Nevertheless, well being division sources in Kerala mentioned there isn’t any details about nurses from the state having been affected.

The civil aviation ministry has requested airways to observe Worldwide Civil Aviation Group (ICAO) tips for managing and notifying anyone reporting sickness on flights originating from China and disembarking in India.

The ministry has instructed for in-flight bulletins for India certain flights.

A journey advisory was issued on January 17 and put up on the ministry”s web site and likewise on the Twitter deal with for wider circulation.

“Port and airport health organisations have been sensitised and thermal screening has been initiated at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin airports,” the assertion mentioned.

The airport well being organisations have additionally put up signages at distinguished areas informing the general public about self-reporting of sickness. Immigration officers manning the counters have been sensitised at these airports.

The ministry of well being has written to the governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka to evaluate and strengthen preparedness measures at designated airports for provision of isolation and demanding care amenities, linkages with VRDL community laboratories and adherence to an infection prevention and management tips.