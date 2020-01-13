13 Artistes Feature In Bangla Version Of “Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge”

The video, “Kagoj Amra Dekhabo Na”, has been unfold extensively on social media.

Kolkata:

Fourteen artistes from Bengal have introduced out a Bangla model of screenwriter-lyricist Varun Grover’s protest poem “Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge” to convey their opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

The video, titled “Kagoj Amra Dekhabo Na”, options movie personalities comparable to Konkana Sen Sharma, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Chitrangada Satarupa, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Tillotama Shome, moreover youngster rights activist Nandana Sen and Dalit author Manoranjan Byapari.

Varun Grover had first tweeted a brief video of himself reciting the poem in Hindi on December 21, drawing hundreds of likes and retweets. The video clearly talked about that the poem was not copyrighted, and anyone was free “to use, adapt, sing and modify” it.

Translated in English, “Kagoj Amra Dekhabo Na” means “we will not show our documents”, a stand adopted by many against the Citizenship Modification Act and the NRC throughout the nation. “Some of us felt concerned about the situation building up around us,” Dhritiman Chatterjee informed information company PTI. “We thought we must do something to register our protests through social media because it is a powerful tool.”

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

“” Impressed by the spirit of each protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans. (There isn’t any copyright on these phrases – be at liberty to make use of them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

The video comes amid persevering with protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, which critics declare will pose a risk to the nation’s Muslim group when adopted together with the nationwide NRC. The central authorities says that whereas the amended legislation is just meant to assist migrants belonging to persecuted minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the nationwide NRC has not even been mentioned on the cupboard stage.

Protests broke out throughout the nation after the centre pushed the Citizenship Modification Invoice by means of parliament with the assistance of regional events early final month. A few of them turned violent, and agitators have been killed in police firing within the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is amongst those that have publicly declared that they won’t signal the nationwide NRC, saying that over half of the state’s inhabitants won’t be able to offer their citizenship whether it is applied there.

(With inputs from PTI)