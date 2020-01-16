13 Get Life Sentence In 2006 Triple Murder Case In Madhya Pradesh

Particular decide Rakesh Mohan Pradhan awarded life sentence to the accused on Wednesday.

Betul:

A particular court docket has sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment in a 14-year-old triple homicide case in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district.

Particular decide Rakesh Mohan Pradhan awarded life sentence to the accused on Wednesday night, a prosecution official stated.

As many as 17 individuals have been named accused for the killings that passed off on September 9, 2006, senior authorities advocate Shashikant Nagle stated.

Whereas two accused handed away through the trial, two others stay absconding, he added.

The accused armed with axes and swords attacked members of the Lohar household, who have been heading in direction of Khapa Khateda village from Amla Bazar space, in 2006, the lawyer stated. Two victims have been killed on the spot and one other member of the family, who was grievously injured, died later at a hospital, he added.

Following the trial, the 13 accused have been discovered responsible below sections 302 (homicide) and 307 (try and homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and have been sentenced to life imprisonment, the lawyer added.