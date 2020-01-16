13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Rajasthan: Police

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police mentioned.

Kota:

A Class eight scholar was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Braran district by a youth who’s on the run after committing the crime, the police mentioned on Thursday.

The incident befell on Wednesday and the youth belonged to the 13-year-old sufferer’s village falling below the Anta police station, they mentioned.

The minor, alongside together with her relations, complained to police on Wednesday night time.

Police have recorded the minor’s assertion after her medical examination was carried out on Thursday morning.

Anta police station SHO mentioned the lady was returning residence from the market on Wednesday when the youth, recognized as Kuldeep Meena, took her to a close-by remoted cattle yard and raped her.

On listening to her screams, her brother reached the spot and managed to rescue the minor, the police officer mentioned, including that the accused succeeded to flee.

Police have registered a grievance below the POCSO Act, the SHO mentioned. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, he added.