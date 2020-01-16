13-year-old schoolgirl becomes pregnant by a boy aged TEN in Russia 

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has change into pregnant by a boy aged ten in Russia, native media reported.

The kids research at completely different faculties within the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Siberia however are understood to have been pals since they had been youthful.

The pregnant lady is planning on retaining the kid and her household are supporting her within the determination, in response to TBK.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances and the lady’s faculty have mentioned they are going to be providing each help doable.

Little is thought in regards to the boy, however social media accounts confirmed the pair had been listed as ‘married’ on on their profiles

In an announcement the police mentioned: ‘On January 13, 2020, the police obtained info from medical doctors of the Federal State Price range Healthcare Establishment KB No. 51 of the town of Zheleznogorsk 13-year-old schoolgirl was pregnant.

‘The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia have launched an investigation and a choice will comply with.’

A neighborhood paediatrician Nikolai Skorobogatov has expressed doubts over whether or not the boy is certainly the daddy.

‘Theoretically, that is doable,’ the physician advised KRSK. ‘I do not know something about this specific case, however I really feel the boy may have been blamed whereas one other has impregnated the lady.

‘All this, after all, may be very simply verified with the assistance of an examination, which will definitely be carried out.’