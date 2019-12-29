138 Child Labourers Rescued From Gujarat’s Surat: Report

12 individuals have been arrested within the raid and have been handed over to Surat police (Representational)

Surat, Gujarat:

A group of the Rajasthan and Gujarat youngster rights commissions, the previous’s anti-human trafficking unit and an NGO collectively rescued 138 youngsters within the 10-16 age group from Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday, officers stated.

These youngsters have been introduced from Rajasthan to work within the metropolis’s textile sector, accommodations and as home staff, they stated.

The youngsters have been rescued after these groups, together with that of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolnan, raided an condominium in Puna locality, an official stated.

Twelve individuals have been arrested within the raid and have been handed over to Surat police, he stated.

“Of the 138 children rescued, 128 are from Rajasthan, the rest from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Twelve people have been detained and handed over to police, though the kingpin is missing,” Shailendra Pandya, Rajasthan State Fee for Safety of Youngster Rights member stated.

“They were kept in inhuman conditions and were made to work in the textile sector, hotels and as domestic workers. Most of the children are from tribal areas of Rajasthan and were trafficked to Surat to provide cheap labour,” Pandya stated.

He stated additional motion would come with counseling of kids to assist them overcome the misery of being youngster labourers, and lodging of case in Rajasthan.