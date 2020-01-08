140 vacancies for many posts in FACT, apply till 22 January

Fertilizers & Chemical substances Travancore Restricted (FACT) has been appointed as Supervisor, Assistant Supervisor, Administration Trainee, Technician and many others. Functions are invited from certified candidates to fill the posts of 140. Candidates should apply on-line for recruitment to those posts. Final date to use 22 January 2020 is. Learn beneath for particulars of posts, eligibility, software course of …

Description of posts

Senior Supervisor (Design-Mechanical), Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Qualification: A minimum of 9 years of labor expertise in Combustion Tools Design subject of an engineering consultancy agency with a Bachelor diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a acknowledged institute.

Age Restrict: Most age 45 years set.

Month-to-month wage: 78, 770 Rs.

Senior Supervisor (Design-Electrical), Submit: 2 (Unreserved)

Eligibility: An engineering consultancy agency with no less than 9 years of working expertise within the electrical design course of or oil business as an government with a bachelor's diploma in electrical engineering from a acknowledged establishment.

Age Restrict: Most age 45 years set.

Month-to-month wage: 78, 770 Rs.

Assistant Firm Secretary, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Eligibility: Commencement and membership from Institute of Firm Secretaries of India. Additionally ought to have no less than 9 years of working expertise within the related subject.

Age Restrict: Most age 45 years set.

Month-to-month wage: 78, 770 Rs.

Deputy Supervisor (Finance), Submit: 01 (SC)

Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Value and Administration Account diploma. Additionally ought to have no less than 4 years of working expertise within the related subject.

Age Restrict: Most age 38 is about.

Month-to-month wage: 67, 623 Rs.

Assistant Supervisor (Finance), Submit: 01 (EWS)

Eligibility: Should move the ultimate examination of Chartered Accountant or Value and Administration Account.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Month-to-month wage: 55, 943 Rs.

Administration Trainee (Chemical), Submit: 09 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Bachelor Diploma in Chemical Engineering / Petrochemical Engineering / Petroleum Refining or Petrochemical Know-how and Polymer Know-how with minimal 60 proportion marks .

Age Restrict: Most age 26 years is about.

Month-to-month wage: 55, 943 Rs. (First 12 months monthly 30 thousand rupees, second 12 months 35 thousand rupees and thereafter 78 , 943 will get Rs.)

Administration Trainee (Mechanical), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Bachelor Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimal 60 per cent marks.

Age Restrict: Most age 26 years is about.

Month-to-month wage: 55, 943 Rs. (First 12 months monthly 30 thousand rupees, second 12 months 35 thousand rupees and thereafter 78 , 943 will get Rs.)

Administration Trainee (Fireplace and Security), Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Bachelor Diploma in Fireplace and Security Engineering with minimal 60 proportion marks.

Age Restrict: Most age 26 years is about.

Month-to-month wage: 55, 943 Rs. (First 12 months monthly 30 thousand rupees, second 12 months 35 thousand rupees and thereafter 78 , 943 will get Rs.)

Administration Trainee (Advertising), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: )

Eligibility: Ought to have MBA or two 12 months PG Diploma from Advertising with minimal 60 per cent marks.

– Candidates with B.Sc Agriculture diploma in commencement will get precedence. Additionally, aside from English, one ought to write, learn and communicate in one of many languages ​​of Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil or Kannada.

Age Restrict: Most age 26 years is about.

Month-to-month wage: 55, 943 Rs. (First 12 months monthly 30 thousand rupees, second 12 months 35 thousand rupees and thereafter 78 , 943 will get Rs.)

Technician (Course of), Submit: 61 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: B.Sc diploma in Chemistry / Industrial Chemistry or Diploma in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Know-how / Petrochemical Know-how.

– Two years expertise working in a fertilizer firm, chemical or petrochemical plant. Candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use if two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered. Candidates with expertise with out SC / ST can even be eligible to use.

– Solely male candidates are eligible to use for this publish.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: 9, 250 to 32, 000 Rupees.

Technician (Mechanical), Submit: 15 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Additionally has two years of expertise within the subject of mechanical upkeep in a fertilizer firm, thermal energy plant, chemical or petrochemical plant. Candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use if two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered. Candidates with expertise with out SC / ST can even be eligible to use.

– Solely male candidates are eligible to use for this publish.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: 9, 250 to 32, 000 Rupees.

Technician (Electrical), Submit: 04 (EWS: 03)

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Together with two years of expertise of working within the subject of Building / Chemical / Petrochemical Plant / Electrical Upkeep of Thermal Energy Plant. Candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use if two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered. Candidates with expertise with out SC / ST can even be eligible to use.

– Solely male candidates are eligible to use for this publish.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: 9, 250 to 32, 000 Rupees.

Technician (Instrumentation), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Ought to have diploma in instrumentation engineering. Additionally has two years of expertise within the subject of instrumentation in building / chemical / petrochemical plant of thermal energy plant. Candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use if two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered.

– Solely male candidates are eligible to use for this publish.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: 9, 250 to 32, 000 Rupees.

Technician (Civil), Submit: 04 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering from acknowledged institute. Additionally, two years expertise of working within the subject of building in thermal energy plant / chemical / petrochemical plant. Candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use if two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered.

– Solely male candidates are eligible to use for this publish.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: 9, 250 to 32, 000 Rupees.

Draftsman, verse: 02 (unreserved)

Qualification: Diploma in acknowledged subject (Chemical / Electrical commerce) from acknowledged institute. Additionally ought to have two years of working expertise within the related subject Effectivity is necessary in CAD software program.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: 9, 250 to 25,700 Rupees.

Craftsman Fitter cum Mechanic, Submit: 07 (EWS: 03)

Eligibility: Minimal 10 should move. Additionally will need to have handed ITI from Fitter or Mechanic Commerce.

– Additionally ought to have no less than two years of working expertise in a thermal energy plant / chemical / petrochemical plant in associated commerce.

If two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered, candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use. Candidates with expertise with out SC / ST can even be eligible to use.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 25,300 Rupees.

Craftsman (Instrumentation), verse: 01 (OBC)

Eligibility: Minimal 10 should move. Additionally will need to have handed ITI from instrumentation commerce.

– Additionally ought to have no less than two years of working expertise in a thermal energy plant / chemical / petrochemical plant in associated commerce.

If two years skilled candidates usually are not discovered, candidates with one 12 months expertise can even be eligible to use. Candidates with expertise with out SC / ST can even be eligible to use.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 25,300 Rupees.

Assistant Common, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: )

Eligibility: Commencement with minimal 50 proportion marks in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute.

Other than this, data of MS Workplace software program, automation system and many others. is fascinating.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 23,300 Rupees.



Assistant Finance, Submit: 02 (EWS: 01)

Eligibility: Commencement with minimal 50 marks in commerce topic from acknowledged institute is necessary.

Other than this, data of MS Workplace software program, automation system and many others. is fascinating.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 23,300 Rupees.

Depot Assistant, Submit: 02 (OBC)

Eligibility: Commencement with minimal 50 proportion marks in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute. Additionally Kannada, Malayalam or Telugu language needs to be recognized.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 23,300 Rupees.

Stenographer, Designation: 02 (EWS) 01)

Qualification: Commencement in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute. Additionally, English typing and shorthand ought to include good pace. Data of pc working expertise and MS Workplace software program.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 23,300 Rupees.



Canteen Supervisor, Submit: 01 (Unreserved: )

Eligibility: – Candidates ought to have handed 10th class from acknowledged board of schooling. Even have a minimal one-year diploma or certificates course in catering. Must also have 5 years of working expertise within the related subject.

Age Restrict: Most age 35 years set.

Pay Scale: eight, 650 to 23,300 Rupees.

Discover: Candidates, Divyang and Ex-servicemen of reserved class will likely be given leisure as per guidelines within the age restrict.

Software price:

Rupees 1180 for the posts of Senior Supervisor, Deputy Supervisor, Assistant Supervisor and Administration Trainee and for the remaining posts 590 Are fastened at Rs. Charges for SC / ST, Divyang and Ex servicemen usually are not payable. The appliance price needs to be paid on-line.

Choice Course of

– Choice for the posts of Senior Supervisor and Assistant Firm Secretary will likely be on the idea of interview.

– Write choice on-line for different posts The check will likely be on the idea of efficiency within the check and interview (whichever is relevant).

– On-line written examination for managerial posts will likely be performed in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

– On-line written examination for non-managerial posts will likely be performed in Kochi solely.

– Medical candidates can even have their medical check earlier than appointment.

software process

Initially go to the Truth web site www.truth.co.in.

– Click on on the job openings button beneath the profession tab on the house web page.

– On-line Recruitment Notification No. given on this web page. Advert 1 / 2020 Dated 01. 01.2020 Click on the hyperlink.

– A brand new web page will open after doing this. To see the commercial, click on on the Commercial hyperlink on the left and verify your eligibility.

– To use, click on on the hyperlink of apply on-line on the prime of this web page.

– Then click on on the apply button subsequent to the publish for which to use.

After this, fill all the data sought, add the scanned copy of the paperwork sought with picture and signature and pay the applying price on-line.

Lastly, take a printout of the crammed software kind.

Necessary Date:

Final date for on-line software: 22 January 2020 (evening 11.59 until)

Extra info right here

www.truth.co.in