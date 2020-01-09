15 Foreign Envoys In J&K, Itinerary Includes Lunch With Former Minister

The PDP stated the invitation to international diplomats was the federal government’s means of normalising the state of affairs.

Srinagar:

Envoys from 15 nations — together with the US — are in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day go to to verify on the bottom state of affairs within the newly created union territory. That is the second time a international delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the reason that Centre scrapped the particular standing of the state underneath Article 370 of the structure and bifurcated it into two union territories.

In addition to US, the staff contains envoys from South Korea, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana, Argentina, Norway, Philippines, Maldives, Togo, Fiji, Peru, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The European Union was additionally on the checklist, however sources stated the envoys had declined, saying they didn’t desire a “guided tour”. They wished to satisfy the three detained former Chief Ministers and would go to at a later date, sources stated.

Authorities sources advised HEARALPUBLICIST that envoys of the European Union have welcomed the thought of a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, however lots of them stated it was brief discover this time they usually look ahead to going at a later date.

Like final time, this time’s itinerary consists of visits to Srinagar and Jammu, the place the envoys will work together with among the locals and get briefings from the military. However the envoys would additionally meet a gaggle of politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, led by former minister Altaf Bukhari over lunch on the Governor’s Home. Mr Bukhari, who was expelled from Mehbooba Mufti’s Individuals’s Democratic Social gathering final yr, is without doubt one of the handful of political leaders who should not underneath detention.

“Today that @PMOIndia lets a 2nd batch of envoys to “see” the situation in #Kashmir, it only seems like an attempt to normalize the Govts own clampdown. The dare is on @PMOIndia will they ever let these Foreign Envoys meet political detainees who are jailed since 160 days now,” their tweet learn.