15 Students Injured After Picnic Bus Collides With Tractor In Pune

December 25, 2019
The injured college students and driver had been rushed to a close-by state-run hospital. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A minimum of 16 folks, 15 of them college students, had been injured on Wednesday when a state transport (ST) bus getting back from a faculty picnic rammed right into a tractor in Pune district of Maharashtra, police stated.

The bus driver additionally suffered severe accidents within the accident which occurred within the early hours close to a petroleum pump in Talegaon Dabhade on the outskirts of Pune metropolis, round 160km, an official stated.

The state transport bus filled with the scholars of B J Khatal Faculty at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra collided with the tractor, leaving 15 of them injured, he stated.

The scholars had been getting back from a faculty picnic in Alibaug, a coastal city in adjoining Raigad district, the official stated.

The injured college students and driver had been rushed to a close-by state-run hospital, the place they’re present process therapy, he added. 

