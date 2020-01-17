15-Year-Old Boy Sent To Correction Home For Raping Girl In UP: Report

No advantageous was imposed on the rapist as he was beneath 16 years of age on the time of the incident.

Muzaffarnagar:

A juvenile court docket in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, convicted a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old woman and despatched him to a correction residence for 3 years.

Principal Justice of the Peace Ruchi Tiwari on Thursday held the accused responsible beneath part 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and part 7 (sexual assault) of the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences Act.

No advantageous was imposed on the rapist as he was beneath 16 years of age on the time of the incident.

The accused, who was a neighbour of the woman in Thana Bhawan city in Shamli district, lured her to a close-by space and raped her on February 12, 2018, in accordance with the woman’s father.

After it was medically confirmed that she was raped, the woman’s father lodged a criticism at a close-by police station, after which investigation was began.

