15-Year-Old Kills After Cops Allegedly Refused To File Complaint: Report

The police have refuted the allegation leveled by the daddy

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh:

A 15-year-old rape sufferer dedicated suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district after the police allegedly refused to register the grievance, the sufferer’s father has claimed.

In response to ‘s father, his daughter was kidnapped and raped by Bachu Sukhram Bundela, a resident of the Ashapur village.

After the incident, when he and his daughter went to the Kakadda police put up and subsequently to Maheshwar police station, the police refused to lodge their grievance and as an alternative questioned the character of his daughter.

The police have refuted the allegation leveled by the daddy, with senior police official Shashikant Kankane saying that “a woman police officer had gone for investigation in connection with the rape incident. The victim was asked to come to the police station to report but she did not.”

“We have registered the case, and the accused (Bundela) has been arrested,” he added.

Kankane mentioned that the lady had consumed pesticide and died throughout therapy on the district hospital.

(When you want help or know somebody who does, please attain out to your nearest psychological well being specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Basis: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Basis for Psychological Well being: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: zero22-25521111 (Accessible from Monday to Saturday: eight:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Accessible from 12 pm – eight pm)