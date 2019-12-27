15-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Girl Allegedly Raped Inside Bus, 3 Arrested

The incident occurred within the intervening night time of Wednesday and Thursday (Representational)

Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh:

A 19-year-old bus helper has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old woman inside a bus in Biaora city of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police mentioned on Friday.

The police have arrested Raju Ahirwar for allegedly raping the minor, and two others, together with the bus driver, for abetting the crime, an official mentioned.

The incident occurred within the intervening night time of Wednesday and Thursday, when the survivor was returning to her village after assembly her brother in Indore, a police official mentioned.

Raju Ahirwar allegedly raped the woman inside a stationary bus at Biaora bus stand, whereas bus driver Kadir Khan, 25, stood guard exterior the automobile, Suthalia police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud mentioned.

After the incident, the woman reached Suthalia police station at round 2 am on Thursday and reported the crime, he added.

An offence has been registered in opposition to Raju Ahirwar below the related sections of the Indian Penal Code and Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gaud mentioned.

Kadir Khan has been charged with wrongful confinement, the official mentioned, including that one other accused Suresh Verma, who had allegedly taken the survivor to Indore, was charged for kidnapping, he mentioned.