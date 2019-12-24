150 Countries For Muslims, Hindus Only Have India, Says Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani addressed a rally in help of the Citizenship Modification Act.

Ahmedabad:

Whereas Muslims can select any one of many 150 Islamic international locations on the earth for residence, India is the one nation for Hindus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated on Tuesday whereas justifying the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

Whereas addressing a rally outdoors the Sabarmati Ashram, Mr Rupani hit out on the Congress for opposing the brand new legislation that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He accused the Congress of not honouring the desires of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the problem.

“There were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan at the time of Partition (in 1947). Now, due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has been reduced to just 3 per cent. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do,” Mr Rupani stated.

“Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there in only country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?” he added.

Looking for to counter protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, Gujarat BJP leaders on Tuesday took half in pro-CAA rallies throughout all 33 districts of the state.

Mr Rupani added that it was “misfortune of India” to have events and leaders just like the “Congress, the Communists and (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee”. He accused them of “inciting” Muslims to meet “their own political agenda and destabilise the government”.

He stated the BJP authorities in Gujarat has already began granting citizenship to such persecuted refugees.